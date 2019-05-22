View this post on Instagram

Let’s start the new year on a beauty note, for there’s never enough of it in this world, and on your skin. This minimal tattoo is one of our @madame_unikat ‘s signature pieces. She has currently some new ones to pick from on her page, check out #madameunikat and get in touch before someone else grabs them! • #handpoke #ankletattoo #minimaltattoo #simpletattoo #stickandpoke #lineworktattoo #finelinetattoo #contemporarytattooing #tattooideas