According to the oldest texts, Azor is destined to be reborn in order to fight back the apocalyptic, freezing darkness, aka the White Walkers. Between Thrones and the book series it is inspired by, George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire series , we get a few tidbits on their identity. Azor 2.0 must be “born of salt and smoke,” as this hilarious video reminds us , signalled by the appearance of a “bleeding star,” and “wake dragons from stone.” Also, the original Azor murdered his soulmate to forge Lightbringer, so that doesn’t bode well for the new hero’s partner.