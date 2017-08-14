Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Friends, Romans, Westerosi countrymen, Jon Snow is not a bastard. Let me repeat, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is not a bastard. This Game Of Thrones news is wild, even for the sanctimonious "book readers," myself included, who believe they already know everything there is to know about the world of Thrones. This massively world-changing tidbit of information cannot be found on a single page of the Song Of Ice And Fire tomes. Instead, this reveal is hiding in an in-depth manuscript penned by the long-dead High Septon Maynard, who recorded everything from his bowel movements to the clandestine annulments and marriages of Westeros’ leading royals, as latest episode "Eastwatch" proved.
In the season 7 instalment, unsung hero Gilly (Hannah Murray) is reading parts of High Septon Maynard’s book to an annoyed Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), and unknowingly stumbles upon the absolute biggest secret of Game Of Thrones. "Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for a 'Prince Ragger,'" the young wildling woman explains. "And remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne."
Fans quickly realised "Ragger" is actually the late Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, who is all but confirmed to be Jon Snow's biological father during season 6 finale "The Winds Of Winter." Rhaegar was accused of holding Jon's biological mother Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) against her will in the Tower Of Joy, which is located in Dorne, during Robert's Rebellion. Septon Maynard's text proves the prince actually divorced his first wife Elia Martell and married Lyanna in the aforementioned southern kingdom, making Jon Snow the newlywed's trueborn son. Up until now, it was believed Jon was actually the duo's bastard, since it seemed he was born while Rhaegar was still technically married to Elia, the sister of Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal).
The reveal of Jon's true lineage and status among Westeros' noble families has wide-ranging effects on all the political intrigue currently plaguing the continent. Ahead, find out what Jon's royal legitimacy means for his aunt Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), his "half-sister"-slash-cousin Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and more. Does Westeros have a very serious new contender for King Of The Seven Kingdoms?
