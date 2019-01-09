You might have started getting the impression that Kit Harington is tired of Game Of Thrones. You would be correct. In an interview with Australian GQ, the actor reiterated just how exhausting it has been to finish up the eight-season series. He also took a second to gush about the one thing he got out of Game Of Thrones that he'll never forget. Yes, you're about to witness a rare Kit Harington-Rose Leslie couple moment.
"Everyone was broken at the end," Harington said of filming the final season of the HBO series, based on George R.R. Martin's books. "I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’"
But when it comes to Rose Leslie, things are just getting started. He and his fellow Thrones actress got married last year after meeting on the set of the show. While Leslie's character was killed off, their romance endured.
"A lot of people meet their other halves at work," Harington mused. "Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show."
He can't really resent the show for consuming a decade of his life. Without it, he wouldn't have the domestic bliss he's so looking forward to settling into following the series' final episode.
“It dawned on me, recently, and I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know. They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really," Harington added. "I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her."
Game Of Thrones' eighth and final season will begin in April 2019.
