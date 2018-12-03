Please don’t make Kit Harington go back to Westeros. He would really, really hate that.
As everyone and their Lannister-loving mother knows by now, Game of Thrones will end in 2019 with its eighth season. (Fans cornering you at parties to insist you must read the George R.R. Martin books to capture the full GoT experience will continue for the rest of time, though.) One person who isn’t super bummed about the conclusion to all this crown drama is real-life Jon Snow Harington.
"It was emotional to leave the job definitely," the actor told the BBC during a recent interview. "But I wouldn't say I was sad.”
Advertisement
Though Harington — who is currently focused on stage work in London — admitted that “it was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that [Game of Thrones] family,” he’s definitely not in for any of HBO’s in-development spin-offs.
“Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” Harington told the BBC.
In Harington’s defense, it doesn’t sound like Jon would be welcomed back to the spin-offs, anyway — logistically speaking, that is.
So far, four spin-offs are in the works at Game of Thrones’ home network, all of which, per HBO, “explore different time periods of [George R.R. Martin]’s vast and rich universe.”
One spin-off has already made it to the pilot stage, set at a time period when Jon Snow wasn’t even a twinkle in his (Stark) mother’s eye. Taking place during Westeros “golden age of heroes,” thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, HBO promises an all-new tale that provides an origin story for the white walkers, Stark family, and more.
Harington, like us, will have to watch the action unfold from the comfort of his living room... which is exactly as he wants it.
Advertisement