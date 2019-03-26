Chambers hits the streaming platform on 26th April, and promises to serve up some serious spookiness. Starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, the new series is about a heart attack survivor who begins to take on the traits of the organ donor who gave the former a heart. Unfortunately, as she investigates the truth behind her donor’s mysterious death, the survivor embodies “troublingly sinister” traits. Could her change in behaviour have anything to do with the new heart pumping in her chest?
That sounds creepy as is, but creator Leah Rachel teased an even darker twist.
“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma,” the creator and co-showrunner told Entertainment Weekly. “But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and [effed-up] than you were expecting.”
This is hardly Netflix’s first foray into the aftermath of trauma. The OA, which just debuted its highly-anticipated part II, is about a woman struggling to put the pieces of her life back together after a kidnapping.
While genre-bender The OA has its mystical moments, the horror of Chambers also echoes Netflix’s anthology series The Haunting of Hill House. In it, the Crain siblings must battle demons real and internal in order to come to terms with their grief (and a second instalment of the series, based on the Henry James novella Turn of the Screw, is heading to Netflix next year).
Of course, the investigation into the donor's death is also why early reports compared the series — which features teens in angst as they attempt to decode the factors leading to their friend's death by suicide — to 13 Reasons Why. However, while 13 Reasons Why certainly made us feel all the emotions, "fear" was rarely at the top of that list.
Essentially? Chambers should fit quite nicely amongst all of your Netflix binges — but don't be surprised if you're watching this apparently effed-up tale with your eyes closed.
Chambers is on Netflix from 26th April 2019
