We closed the chapter on Hannah Baker's tragic story with season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. Now, Netflix is ushering in another teen-centric mystery that sounds as gripping as the Selena Gomez-produced series.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has just set the cast for Chambers, an upcoming teen drama that will star Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn as parents of a deceased high school student Becky (Lilliya Reid). The focus of the series is the person to whom this dead girl gave her heart — literally.
Sivan Alyra Rose will portray Sasha, whose life is saved by Becky's organ donation. However, things get really weird when Sasha takes on Becky's traits and becomes entangled in the late prom queen's former life. Was Becky's "accident," and the reason why Sasha has her heart in the first place, really so random?
As Sasha's world is turned upside down, she must uncover the truth — not unlike the journey that Clay (Dylan Minnette) embarks on after the death of his crush Hannah (Katherine Langford).
Like 13 Reasons Why, Chambers also boasts a slew of teen characters, all with their own secrets and (potentially murder-y) motives. There's Becky's twin Elliott (played by a very Skarsgard-looking Nicholas Galitzine), described as a "nihilistic rich kid" (perhaps he can study abroad in Spain with the crew from Elite); queen bee Marnie (Sarah Mezzanotte) who has risen in the popularity ranks after Becky's death, and Penelope (Lilli Kay), whose obsession with her former (now dead) best friend has transferred to Sasha.
I'm already theorizing about who killed Becky... which means Netflix needs to drop this spooky drama ASAP. Unfortunately for the overeager teen drama fanatic (me), Chambers isn't slated to hit the streaming platform until an unspecified time in 2019.
