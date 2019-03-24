And now, enter Zendaya. Yes, that Zendaya. Surprise, Zendaya is in The OA Season 2, playing someone simply named “woman.” (The end credits list her as being named “Fola.”) Karim’s search leads him to a house full of people all trying to play the game together (even though the game really wants you to play by yourself). Michelle used to stop by this house, and no one’s seen her for a while. Zendaya’s Fola is the only one willing to talk to Karim, and she explains the thrill and excitement of creating a puzzle, and solving it, and this sure seems like this is a giant hint for the overall theme of The OA Season 2. Fola takes Karim out to the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps in San Fran, and shows him how to play the game. Via the augmented reality, the mosaic stairs come to life, and sort of serve as a “hint” to the game’s answer. You only have three chances to guess, and if you get it wrong you’ve got to wait a week before trying again.