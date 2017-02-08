Netflix Just Made A Huge Announcement About The OA

Last December, when every holiday light display reminded you of Stranger Things, Netflix quietly released The OA, a sci-fi thriller starring (and co-created by) Brit Marling that became a sleeper hit for the streaming service. This morning, Netflix confirmed that the show would be returning for a second season — and it dropped a captivating trailer to get fans excited all over again. Marling explains that the show's sophomore season, titled The OA Part II, will explore some of the mysteries and questions that emerged during the first set of episodes. Was her character, Prarie Johnson, really abducted by aliens or was it all in her mind? According to Marling, a close watch of the first season will yield plenty of clues for eagle-eyed fans, but with more episodes in the works, viewers can expect a slew of new questions to be raised. "It feels to me like most of the provocative questions that are raised are eventually answered," Marling told Entertainment Weekly. "From a writing perspective, there isn’t anything we haven’t solved in our heads. But the question is: How long does the story continue?" Netflix hasn't announced when The OA Part II will premiere, so for now, fan theories and this eerie trailer will have to do.
