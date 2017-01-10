Netflix's enigmatic series The OA rode into our lives atop a wave of mystery. The streaming platform barely promoted the Brit Marling vehicle, so when it appeared on Netflix this December, we knew very little about it. All we had was a single tweet from the Netflix account that read, "Have you seen death?"
Now that we've had a moment to binge and digest the show — well, we still have questions. The series is as confusing as it is beautiful. The show is truly stunning, and just as perplexing.
The internet has already staked its claim on OA theories. (There's nothing the internet loves more than a good television theory.) But even a viewer watching closely might not understand the theories. As I said, this show is a bitch to unravel. Like, what are these movements? Who is Hap? Why is Homer appearing in mirrors all of a sudden?
Ahead, find answers to the questions that plagued your OA viewing. Or, if you haven't watched the show yet, these answers will help you understand what everyone's been talking about. (Believe me, if you haven't watched, the theories will sound like pure gobbledegook.)