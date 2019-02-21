Netflix's Haunting Of Hill House horror series came to such a perfect, bone-chilling end that it was hard to imagine what a possible second season would mean for the characters. Today, however, creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy announced the perfect solution: a brand new horror mystery.
Netflix revealed that there will be a second chapter in what's now called The Haunting anthology, called The Haunting Of Bly Manor, that follows brand new characters. Based on the title and some clues dropped in the first teaser, Bly Manor takes inspiration from the 1898 Henry James novella The Turn Of The Screw. The novella, which first appeared serially in Collier's Weekly magazine, takes place at a country house named Bly. Two children, Miles and Flora, head to Bly for the summer to be cared for by their governess. During their time at the home, the governess starts seeing ghostly figures of a man and a woman and learns information about the family's past that unnerves her.
This choice thematically makes sense, since The Haunting Of Hill House was a loose adaptation of the 1959 novel from Shirley Jackson. It's possible this adaptation will take a similar approach as the first chapter's, modernizing the gist of the story to take it in creatively creepy directions.
"The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020," the show confirmed in a tweet.
The specific date or cast is unknown, but Hill House dropped in 2018 during the Halloween season, so perhaps Bly Manor will follow that tradition. If it's anything like the first season, we're in for a complicated world of twist and turns and hidden clues. Better start studying now.
