Chambers hits the streaming platform on April 26, and promises to serve up some serious spookiness. Starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, the new series is about a heart attack survivor who begins to take on the traits of the organ donor who gave the former a heart. Unfortunately, as she investigates the truth behind her donor’s mysterious death, the survivor embodies “troublingly sinister” traits. Could her change in behavior have anything to do with the new heart pumping in her chest?