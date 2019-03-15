Instead, the reboot of Norman Lear’s 1970s sitcom told a universal story with characters who happened to be Cuban. Latinx culture may have informed One Day’s storytelling, but it affected episodes as much as, say, The Ranch’s Colorado setting colours the Ashton Kutcher series. Rather than harp on its own Latinidad, One Day turned its focus on the vast lives of their characters. While racism and immigration hover around the Alvarezes, both the joyous and the average do as well. Mom Penny (Machado) dealt with the mundane concerns of being a single mom and veteran with various mental health issues. She worked through her depression. She went to a VA support group. She made budgets. So much of One Day At A Time is watching Penny try to compromise between the understandable whims of her teenage kids and their working class financial straits. It’s a tableau familiar to any parent, no matter their identity.