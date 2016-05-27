So why is Bloodline so underrated? One theory: it’s hard to watch a show where you’re supposed to root for such morally dubious characters. The plot follows the Rayburn family – that’s John (Kyle Chandler), Meg (Linda Cardellini) and Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) who are happily living in the Florida Keys, where their mum Sally (Sissy Spacek) runs a hotel, when oldest brother Danny (Ben Mendelsohn) comes back and their father Robert (Sam Shepard) dies.



Danny’s a bad man; he’s into drug dealing, has a shady past and a worse haircut, and just loves to blackmail his family. His siblings are pretty keen for him to just piss off back to Miami and leave them alone, but when he’s like ‘er, no thanks, I’ll just hang around here and run drugs through the family business’, things get dark very quickly.



We’re used to TV’s protagonists only doing bad things for a cause – to protect their family, for someone that they love, to help other people or just because it’s the ‘right thing to do’. It’s a bit murkier if, like Meg in Bloodline, your reason for doing something terrible to a family member was a mixture of not wanting him to expose your secret affair with a client, and trying to cut him out of your dad’s will. Or, like John, your main priority is preventing your brother messing up your career – and reputation – as a police detective.



The show’s tagline is “We’re not bad people, but we did a bad thing". Only… they actually are bad people. At some points, Danny’s siblings come off worse than he does. The whole family is morally bankrupt and each of them seem to be only out for themselves. If their sole problem was drug dealer Danny committing a few crimes, then the Rayburns would have called the police. But John is the police! And that’s what makes the show so interesting – we haven’t seen such muddied lines between good and evil on TV since Dexter.

