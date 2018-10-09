Still, Claire continues to dazzle us with her low tolerance for bullshit, and promises a tense and surprising series. “I’m not going to be told what to do anymore...by any man, anymore. Guess which kind of people I’m done suffering", she says. Claire throws a stack of paperwork across the Resolute desk and declares forcefully that: “The first female president of the United States will not keep her mouth shut.” Hail to the chief who steeps her tea in male tears.