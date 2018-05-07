The sexy scene in question arises towards the mid-point of Vida’s series opener, after Lyn realizes her on-again, off-again boyfriend Johnny (Carlos Miranda) has seemingly moved on for good. The major signal is that Johnny shows up to Lyn’s mother’s funeral reception with Karla (Erika Soto), his fiancée, who is very, very pregnant. Though that choice should tell anyone not to attempt to seduce an ex, Lyn isn’t merely anyone. So, while standing at the secluded back exit of the Hernandez family bar, Lyn tearfully laments how sad she is that her mother Vidalia (Rose Portillo) is dead. There is one beat, and then, before you know it, Lyn is splayed out on the stairs with Johnny’s face between her legs. The camera holds on Lyn’s face to show just how much she’s enjoying herself, and it’s immediately clear who is in charge in this ill-advised relationship.