“Shameless” will come to be a defining characteristic of Lyn’s upcoming arc, now that she has already had public sex with an engaged soon-to-be-father behind her mom’s wake. As you have likely already guessed, or noticed in Vida’s season 1 preview , Lyn’s sexual conquest of Johnny isn’t even close to over, despite the baby on the way and the fiancée in the way. That’s why Barrera is prepared for her character to polarize viewers. “I hope that women can see themselves in that [unruly] part of Lyn, and if you want to root for her, then amazing, and if you want to hate, then that’s amazing, too,” she admitted. “Because when you hate someone you’re really just hating the part of them that reminds you of yourself, you know?”