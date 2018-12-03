There's an important question on the minds of many: will Stranger Things be a casualty of Netflix's latest batch of cancellations?
With favourites like Daredevil, Orange is the New Black, and American Vandal getting the axe, one has to wonder if Stranger Things will be next on the chopping block. After all, it has been over a year since season 2 of Stranger Things dropped on the streaming service, and will be months before we get to see the show's third batch of episodes.
Could the long wait time be because Netflix is preparing not just an epic season, but an epic final season of the '80s-set sci-fi series?
Advertisement
According to star Gaten Matarazzo, we can all rest easy, knowing that there's at least one more season after the third to look forward to. The actor, who plays Dustin on the series, told The Telegraaf:
"I know that [creators] Matt and Ross [Duffer], their goal is not to go as many seasons as possible,” Matarazzo told the outlet. "It’s to go until they finish their story, and I’ve heard the magic number is either four or five. We just finished up [the third season, which] is not the last one planned."
The creators have discussed wishing to wrap up the storyline. In a Vulture interview, the Duffer brothers teased that a fourth season could be the show's last.
"We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross told the outlet, before Matt added: "We just have to keep adjusting the story... I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to [the characters] once a year."
As for what to expect from the third season of Stranger Things? Well, a new promo suggests that a mall may be involved — though we're pretty in the dark about how. Patience is a virtue here, but at least we know there's more than just one season to look forward to.
Advertisement