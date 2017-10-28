Nancy's fallout began last episode, of course. She called Steve "bullshit" and now she has to reckon with that. There is nothing more delightful than a slightly sweaty and brokenhearted Steve Harrington, at least in my book. But Nancy can't find the words to say "I love you" to her boyfriend, even though he is a perfect specimen. This sends her running to Jonathan — does Nancy have any female friends? I know Barb is dead, but still! — to figure out what she should do next. They make eyes at one another and weigh their grief. Jonathan points out that Will is different ever since he came back; Nancy argues that her grief is worse because Barb didn't survive. The sequence illustrates that neither of them are very meaty actors. Season two is asking a lot of these actors; some are handling it better than others.