Towards the end of the first season, Dylan's teacher declares she doesn't care about his innocence — because he'll never amount to anything more than what he is. It's a gut-punch of a conversation, and a powerful reminder of the effect that our own reputation has on not only on how people view us, but how we view ourselves. When Dylan has the opportunity to transcend his (objectively cruel) teacher's words, he makes a choice in line with how she sees him.