Because it wasn’t blackmail. As Kevin finally admits, for real this time, he was the one behind the Brownout. Yes, he had also been catfished by Brooke AKA the Turd Burglar AKA Grayson, but it was his choice to poison the lemonade. He had never felt this way about a girl, and when she suggested getting back at the school for the way they’ve bullied him, he was eager to impress her. She sent him the maltitol, and carried out the entire prank on purpose. That night, he was supposed to meet her at the hotel — which is why he bought a bunch of condoms at the supermarket the night before, not laxatives — but she never showed, obviously. Instead, he was sent one final text calling him fake, and he was blocked. And yes, this means he pooped his pants on purpose.