7 Questions I Have About Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Reported Split

It's hard to write this article because I'm still in the "denial" stage of grief over Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's reported break up. Since May of this year, we watched the couple of the summer meet, fall in love, get engaged, get a pet pig, and now, apparently, part ways. Their reported break up was as sudden as their engagement — we just saw Davidson talking about his love for Grande on Saturday Night Live — and we've gotten almost zero information about why, when, and how it happened. Over the past five months, the couple has built such a reputation and now there are so many pieces to pick up and questions that don't have answers. While some things might never be explained, there are some crucial elements of this split that require answers ASAP.
1. Who gets custody of the pig?
The most recent development in the Pariana saga was the couple's adoption of Piggy Smallz, Grande's emotional support pig. The pig has made frequent appearances in Grande's story, and Davidson even got a tattoo dedicated to it. I'd have to imagine Grande gets to keep the pig, but that leads me to my next question:
2. What will they do with their tattoos?
The couple made headlines for their tattoos almost as much as their Instagram comments. They have a number of not only matching tatts, but tattoos dedicated to the other and their relationship. Will Grande keep her tribute to Davidson's late father? Will Davidson keep his new heart tattoo behind his ear? Will they have reminders of their relationship on their body forever?
3. What happens to their apartment?
Davidson and Grande have the sweetest digs of them all. Davidson's repeatedly mentioned how thankful he is to live in such a luxurious pad, so we know for sure that it belongs 100% to Grande. Therefore, Davidson likely has some packing to do.
4. Can I still listen to "Pete Davidson"?
Yes, but you'll cry :(
5. What does Cazzie David think?
She hasn't posted anything since the news, but she's likely as unbothered as she was five months ago.
6. Will Davidson talk about the break up on Saturday Night Live?
He kicked off the season with a full "Weekend Update" segment on his engagement, in which he said that he and Grande would never break up.
Tragedy plus time equals comedy, after all.
7. Did they really break up?
Neither party has spoken publicly on the reports, so it's still possible they're happy and well and watching Harry Potter for the 1000th time — but you might want to start start listening to "No Tears Left To Cry" just in case.
