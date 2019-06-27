Everyone Who Is & Isn't Returning To The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills is returning to our screens for The Hills: New Beginnings. Debuting June 24 on MTV, the rebooted series gives a new twist to a reality show many of us know (and once loved).
Die-hard fans would be the first to notice that not everybody from the MTV original graced the red carpet. While most of the original cast — including Stephanie Pratt, who was the voice in the promo — is for sure on board, there are a handful of staple cast members whose return is not as certain, especially with Mischa Barton now in the mix.
As much as we'd like to see everyone back, their lives have changed significantly since they were last on our screens in 2010. Ahead is everyone who is returning for The Hills: New Beginnings, along with all the brand new faces. Yes, one of them is Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son.