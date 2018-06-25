Does The Westworld Ending Hint At A Queer Couple For Season 3?

Considering that fact, it’s entirely possible Dolores could recreate Teddy in Charlotte’s body (since, if Dolores' whole robot domination plan is going to work, Delos can’t start wondering where their star employee disappeared off to). The obvious question that arises here is, if Dolores wanted to bring Teddy with her to the “real world,” why would she go through the effort of building him from scratch when she had his brain pearl totally intact back in Westworld? Well, we all have to remember that brain pearl wasn’t exactly the Teddy that Dolores initially fell in love with — the Good Teddy. No, the Teddy of that brain pearl was the one she brutally reconditioned to be a killing machine, and one who could no longer live with the new darkness inside of him. That’s why he took his own life in “Vanishing Point.” Poor Reconditioned Teddy deserved to enjoy heaven after Dolores completely scrabbled his brains.