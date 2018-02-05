This leaves Takeshi entirely on his own. He becomes a mercenary, switching from sleeve to sleeve. At the start of the first episode of Altered Carbon, Takeshi (played by Byron Mann) is taken out by the Envoys, and imprisoned — or placed "on ice." Two hundred years later, he is woken up from prison to solve Bancroft's murder. Takeshi is placed in the body of Elias Ryker, an imprisoned cop.