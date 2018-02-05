Let's start with Bancroft. Bancroft's stack was killed during a period in between his brain's "uploads" to the cloud. So when his stack was inserted into a new clone, he was missing those minutes of memory. Bancroft believed he wasn't the type to take his own life, and so immediately ruled out suicide. But his sleeve (Altered Carbon's word for a mortal body) had been killed with a gun that only he and his wife, Miriam (Kristin Lehman), had access to — what else could it be?