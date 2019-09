BET Awards Recap: From Jamie Foxx's Dad Jokes To Meek Mill's XXXTentencion Hoodie

Are we done with Foxx for now? Yeah, we're done with Foxx for now. But let's keep talking about the music. Janelle Monae and Meek Mill had the most memorable performances of the night, but for different reasons. Monae's focused on Black Girl Magic , while Mill's focused on social justice. And XXXTentacion . Mill wore a hoodie with a painting of both Jimmy Wopo , a Pittsburgh rapper shot and killed last week, and controversial 20-year-old rapper who was shot and killed last week in the midst of disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The subject of X's death would come up later in the show, when BET flashed a picture of the rapper during the in memoriam segment. Standing under the photo, Foxx solemnly remarked, "No matter where you start, you should be given the opportunity to change," which seemed to reference the allegations against the performer.