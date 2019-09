BET Awards Recap: From Jamie Foxx's Dad Jokes To Meek Mill's XXXTentacion Hoodie

Speaking of subject changes: Black Panther continues to be the shit. And tonight was just another night for the record-breaking film to shine. The Marvel movie won Best Movie, and Ryan Coogler, the director, accepting the award with Jordan. Coogler gave an inspiring speech urging viewers and audience members to travel to Africa, or at the very least learn about the culture and their roots. In addition to our favorite fictional superheroes popping up, six incredible real-life heroes were honored in the middle of the show. John Legend came out to present the Humanitarian Award to James Shawn Jr., Anthony Borges, Mamoudou Gassama, Naomi Wadler, Justin Blackman, and Shaun King. "Don’t be afraid to be a hero,” Legend urged the crowd.