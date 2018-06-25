Why Did Security Storm The BET Awards Red Carpet?

Never a dull moment. That seems to be the phrase going around about the BET Awards this year. First, it was Cassie Ventura realizing she was hosting the red carpet alone while live on the carpet, then it was the viral video of Nipsey Hussle getting into a kerfuffle in the parking lot of the BET Awards in Los Angeles, and later it was the final moment of the show's pre-show interviews.
Here's what happened: Cassie and Terrence J were in the middle of talking to Tank and his date (both dressed impeccable in full mint-colored looks) when suddenly a uniformed officer, the mysterious Officer Andrews, walked right in front of the camera. He started gesturing towards the crowd as if telling them to disperse. He also looked directly at the hosts and their guests and told them to move. Terrence, playing it cool but a little perplexed, told the officer that not only was everything fine, but also that he is literally interrupting a live broadcast. The security officer moved over for a minute, while Cassie tried to appease the situation by telling their new friends that her dad is a firefighter! (Great! But not...that helpful). Then, the officer was joined by half a dozen more friends, as Terrence and Cassie awkwardly moved to the side of them and ended their interview.
Advertisement
Viewers were confused if the moment was a joke (as of yet, it does not seem like it was), or a real situation. It was most likely a last minute push to move crowds inside the venue (as the show, hosted by Jamie Foxx, was a close to starting), but damn it was a pretty big blooper.
Twitter, of course, had a few words to say on the matter.
Waitttt security just told the HOSTS and camera crew that everybody has to leave the red carpet on a LIVE broadcast?! Lmaoooo the ghettoooo ??#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Vdug9ok3yY— ??L E A?? (@_MissLeandra) June 24, 2018
I guess the security guard wanted his camera time #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/GKN3EoCWr7— The Nostalgic Weirdo (@iloveturrtles) June 24, 2018
Are they coming to get Nipsey? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ce4ugVy88B— Robbin. ??❤️ (@ItsRobBean) June 24, 2018
Advertisement