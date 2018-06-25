Why Did Security Storm The BET Awards Red Carpet?

Here's what happened: Cassie and Terrence J were in the middle of talking to Tank and his date (both dressed impeccable in full mint-colored looks) when suddenly a uniformed officer, the mysterious Officer Andrews, walked right in front of the camera. He started gesturing towards the crowd as if telling them to disperse. He also looked directly at the hosts and their guests and told them to move. Terrence, playing it cool but a little perplexed, told the officer that not only was everything fine, but also that he is literally interrupting a live broadcast. The security officer moved over for a minute, while Cassie tried to appease the situation by telling their new friends that her dad is a firefighter! (Great! But not...that helpful). Then, the officer was joined by half a dozen more friends, as Terrence and Cassie awkwardly moved to the side of them and ended their interview.