April Kepner (Sarah Drew) has started her post-Grey's life in service of God (apparently she quit her job after the accident) and is doing a terrible job as a wedding planner. Thanks to a wonky GPS link on the wedding website, everyone ends up at the wrong place. That's only the beginning of the chaos.
Now, it's possible that Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Karev (Justin Chambers) seeing each other before the wedding (and seeing each other again in their wedding gear and then having sex before the wedding) were tempting fate. As Wilson, who is making a statement in her hair down/beachy waves bride look, keeps saying she doesn't believe in superstition. Apparently, superstition believes in this couple, though. "We had sex in a shed next to a corpse on our wedding day."
Their first illicit sighting before their wedding happened because Wilson couldn't wait to tell Karev that she was accepted for an impossible to get fellowship in Boston, MA. It causes Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) to start flipping out at the thought of Karev, who is her person, leaving. She offers Wilson a job as an attending in Seattle and Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) reads her the riot act shortly after Wilson accuses Karev of putting her up to it. And Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) can't stop insisting it's because Meredith is secretly in love. She's not, but as I predicted Amelia and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are totally getting back together.
Meanwhile, at the wrong wedding, while everyone is not even remotely quietly slipping out the mother of the bride (hey, that's Tisha Campbell) falls over, and it's Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to the rescue! And no one else because the whole hospital is at the wedding.
Points to Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) for his crack about asking where to sit if you used to be in love with the bride, but her groom beat the shit out of you and now it's not awkward at all because you star on a nighttime soap opera. Did I mention that the new Grey's showrunner, Krista Vernoff, wrote this episode and her self-referential sense of humour has been one of the highlights of the season?
Teddy (Kim Raver) shows up to help Bailey in the operating room while the hospital is short staffed and OH SHIT. She asked for a job! Next season is gonna be awkward af. Bailey wants to take a sabbatical and enjoy her giant Trailblazer check (and watch Ted Talks?), so she makes Teddy interim chief...I guess just because she was there? Shouldn't Hunt get the first crack at being chief? Yeah, awkward af. The twist? Teddy's pregnant. AWKWARD AF.
I don't love this revisiting old loves theme. Between Kepner and Matthew (Justin Bruening) getting engaged, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) falling for Callie (Sara Ramirez) all over again over texts, and the return of Owen/Amelia or Owen/Teddy is a lot. Not as much as Jackson (Jesse Williams ) watching when Kepner gets engaged, but a lot none the less.
The wedding coordinator goes into anaphylactic shock due to a food allergy, and Glasses knocks the wedding cake over. Kepner was right: this wedding was a catastrophe. Wilson and Karev get married on the ferry by a very eloquent Meredith, and Kepner gets married at the site of the disaster.
So it's happy (enough) endings for Arizona and Kepner, I guess? Arizona's storyline ended with less fanfare than I would have liked and Kepner's didn't truly deliver on the drama. This must have been what Vernoff meant when she said this would be a kinder, gentler season of Grey's Anatomy: no one left the show by a tragic death.
Have a great summer break!
