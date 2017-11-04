This Month, Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 14th season, will air its 300th episode on November 9 — and, apparently, it is an episode made with the show's diehard fans in mind. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Krista Vernoff explained that the episode, which is titled, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” is a doozy. It’s also named after the finale song in the final act of Hamilton.
“I tried to honor the beloved characters who have come and gone during the 14 seasons of our show,” Vernoff said to EW. “I might not have hit all of them, but I paid some small tribute to most.”
Based from the official teaser it looks like we'll see the return of Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) and Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh). Or, wait — maybe these are look-alikes? Or, could they be ghosts? It’s not quite clear.
In case you forgot, George was killed in season 6 and Cristina left Seattle Grace for Zurich in the 10th season.
Vernoff also explained that viewers can expect to see a very specific message for long-time fans. “I also created a little Easter egg hunt for the avid fans,” Vernoff continued. “I don’t want to give too much away, but keep your eyes and ears peeled — and keep your tissues handy!
What else we can expect? Perhaps the Shondaland crew brought back another beloved character or two. Though one thing is for certain we probably won’t see these guys returning any time soon.
The long-running Shondaland series first aired in 2005 and since then we’ve seen heartbreak, beloved characters leave under mysterious circumstances, and have gone through loads of tissues.
Grey’s Anatomy will air Thursday, November 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
