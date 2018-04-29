Kate & William Would Like To Remind You About Their Wedding, Too

Where were you seven years ago today? If you're like us, you were awake at the crack of dawn to watch Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot. Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting all of the royal wedding attention right now, but let’s travel back to 2011 for the last one. After all, there’s some themes we’re going to be looking out for: cute kids, beautiful dresses, and hats. Lots of hats. Let’s take a trip down memory lane.
When Middle and Prince William got married, it was the first royal wedding since 2005, Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall. Middleton and Prince William’s wedding was a dazzling spectacle, complete with horse-drawn carriages and an eight-tier wedding cake. And who could forget that stunning Alexander McQueen wedding gown? Middleton’s Sarah Burton-designed gown featured dreamy train that was nine feet long and required the assistance of her sister Pippa Middleton to manoeuvre.
Today, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding for their anniversary. It’s a lovely photo of the royal couple driving away in a blue convertible with trailing balloons. While everyone is eagerly awaiting the next royal wedding — between Prince Harry and Markle — we’re reminded of the last one, which felt like an all-day affair. It inspired other real-life wedding themes (and lots of copycat wedding dresses) and seven years later, we’re still not over it.
Pippa Middleton was the undisputed breakout star of the show. Her steeliness as she held her sister’s gown was magical, and her Alexander McQueen bridesmaids dress became the subject of much discussion. Still, no one could compete with little Grace Van Cutsem, the bridesmaid who famously clapped her hands over her years. The pouting kid just happened to be standing next to Middleton and Prince William kissing for the cameras, and it went viral. That photographer deserved a Pulitzer for catching that moment on camera.
It also put English traditions on clear display to a worldwide audience. Non-English royal fans are amused by the hat-wearing tradition, with attendees sporting hats (sorry, fascinators) that made us all giggle. We were giggling with them, not at them, to be sure! Do you remember Princess Beatrice of York’s ribbon-like hat? Her Valentino Haute Couture creation begat a million memes. It was a moment.
With the next royal coming up, we’re looking forward to more memories. Will Markle also choose to wear McQueen? Or will she choose an American designer, to honor her heritage? Will Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis and George continue to be adorable? There’s only one way to find out. Tune into the royal wedding on May 19, and let the festivities begin.
