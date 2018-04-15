The Way Khloé Kardashian Fans Are Trolling Tristan Thompson Is Savage

Sara Hendricks
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images.
Well, Tristan Thompson had a good run.
If you will recall, it was recently revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been cheating on his pregnant partner, who had moved from Los Angeles to Cleveland to be with him, with multiple women for the duration of her pregnancy.
This is obviously a pretty bad thing to do to anyone, karma-wise — but it is especially dangerous when said partner happens to be Khloé Kardashian.
Kardashian recently gave birth to her daughter (and for what it’s worth, Thompson was reportedly there to witness the birth) but has yet to make an official comment on Thompson’s infidelity.
Kardashian’s fans, however, haven’t managed to be quite so reserved. Not only was Thompson booed at his first post-cheating scandal basketball game, ardent fans of Kardashian (plus some people who are just dedicated to the troll lifestyle in general, probably) have taken to trolling his Instagram in the most devastating of ways — by wishing upon him small, unfortunate curses that will in no way cause him actual harm, but will make going through life highly inconvenient.
Here are some of the best ones:
“I hope they forget the sauce every time u order McNuggets” - @kimiamofid
“I hope every time you go to make a bowl of cereal and you pour the cereal, you then go to the fridge and see there is no milk.” - @lindzurr
“I hope everytime you walk in a crowd someone steps on the back of your foot and scrapes your ankle.” - @wakeupbishop
“I hope that every time you try to make microwave popcorn, 80% or more of your kernels don’t pop.” - @laurelizkenn
“I hope you get a few paper cuts without knowing and then put on hand sanitizer.” @audreyisdunn
“I hope you brush ur teeth and drink orange juice after.” - @evanrandal
And, finally, there is the worst curse of all: “I hope when the waiter tells you to enjoy your meal you say ‘thanks you too.’” - @lindsthacker
With all of this, one might wonder why Thompson doesn’t just go ahead and disable the comments on his account. But, at the end of the day, only one very real question remains: Did these trolls act alone? Or are they all being paid off by one Kris Jenner, who has supplied them with burner accounts with which to troll? There’s no way to know for sure — in fact, this may very well be a case for the FBI.
