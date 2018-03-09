Why Jessica Chastain Donated $2,000 To An Instagram Troll

This story is especially moving because it highlights the fact that women don't have to agree on everything to support each other. Feminism is about allowing all women and non-binary folks the freedom to make the decisions they feel are best for their lives. That doesn't mean, of course, that you can't fight for reproductive rights or donate to Planned Parenthood. It just means that, no matter how difficult, you also have to accept that some people will never align with your values and that's their right.