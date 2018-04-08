Sprouse Fans Are Pushing To Get Dylan On Riverdale, But Not In A Role You'd Expect

Sprouse fans are perhaps the most loyal fans out there. After years of living private lives while attending college, Dylan and Cole Sprouse are back in the limelight and their fans act as though they never left. There is one major difference though since the days of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the Sprouse brothers have not shared the screen with each other since they re-launched their acting careers. Fans want that to change.
Cole went straight back to being stanned when he landed the role of the brooding and rebellious Jughead on Riverdale. With the immense success of the show, Sprouse fans are pushing hard to get Dylan, who has been working on a number of independent films, onto the show. The role fans have unofficially cast him in is not the role you’d expect.
As of last week, Riverdale has been renewed for a third season. Not much has been said about what to expect, except that two more members of the Jones family will be joining the cast. Ever since season 1, we have waited patiently for the reunion of Jughead’s family with his mother Gladys and sister Jellybean. The CW hasn’t made any announcements as to who will be playing the other half of the Jones’ family, but Sprouse fans have gone ahead and done the casting for us. They want Dylan to don a wig and play the role of Jellybean. Yes, you read that correctly.
if riverdale adds jellybean to the cast and it’s not dylan sprouse in a wig then what’s the point?— muir (@Igbttoni) March 27, 2018
so happy to finally see Jughead and Jellybean together @colesprouse @dylansprouse pic.twitter.com/JhAUGrh7aj— ? bug ? (@mcheyennexoxo) November 26, 2017
Petition to have @dylansprouse waltz on scene at Riverdale as Jellybean all grown up, wearing a maribou feather dressing gown and Dark Betty’s god awful wig@CW_Riverdale #Jellybean #ItsLicoriceNow— Kait MacDonald (@KaitlenMMac) March 9, 2018
If DYLAN ISNT CAST AS JELLYBEAN, I WILL RIOT ??? @dylansprouse @colesprouse #Riverdale— ✪☆✩✧✦×¤×«ℓıѕα-∂αωηє»×¤×✦✧✩☆✪ (@superfangirl92) April 3, 2018
I want to live in a world where Jellybean Jones could be played by @dylansprouse @colesprouse @ArchieComics— Allison Dorothy (@DottieVengeance) April 5, 2018
the only way i’ll watch riverdale again is if dylan sprouse plays jellybean— thea (@detectiveamys) February 2, 2018
Sure, we want the Sprouse brothers to share the screen once again. After all, Suite Life ended in 2005. This wasn’t exactly what we had in mind, though. Here we were thinking that the “Chic isn’t really Chic” fan theory was the most unexpected sibling-related plot twist we would see on Riverdale. Neither Cole nor Dylan have responded to the fan-led casting decision. Given their hilarious Twitter presence, we’re hoping they will. Maybe Dylan as Jellybean is best left to the internet.
