It's easy to forget that the man behind Jughead Jones is part of an iconic twosome. After all, Cole Sprouse's character prides himself on being a loner in addition to a self-professed "weirdo." Alas, anyone who grew up watching Disney Channel knows that Cole is one-half of the Sprouse twins, who rose to fame on Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
The brothers have worked together before, so it's worth wondering: Will Cole's twin Dylan Sprouse ever appear on Riverdale? Sorry to burst your bubble, Riverdale fans, but it looks like the answer is a hard no — from both brothers.
In a new interview with Glamour, Cole got honest about why we won't see Dylan make an appearance on The CW's teen drama, which premieres its second season on October 11. When asked what the chances are that Dylan will ride into town one day, Cole told Glamour:
"Absolutely zero. I wouldn’t want it, Dylan would never do it, and I think it would break fourth wall too much."
The real reason Cole doesn't want his brother to share this particular series with him? It would confuse Riverdale fans who haven't heard a mention of a Jughead doppelganger on the mystery series.
"It would be super, super weird and totally not appropriate. I also just don’t think Dylan wants to; to be honest, I wouldn’t want to either. People want to see us onscreen together again, and that’s fine. That’s flattering, I guess. But if it’s going to destroy the kind of world that we’ve built [on Riverdale], it’s wildly inappropriate."
Sorry, Suite Life fans, but it doesn't look like the Sprouse twins want to get the band back together anytime soon. Fortunately, we have plenty of Bughead drama to look forward to — and really, isn't that the pairing we most want to see more of?
