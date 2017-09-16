Warning: spoilers ahead for season 2 of Riverdale.
Our favorite couple on Riverdale, Betty and Jughead, affectionately known as Bughead, is have quickly become one of the most beloved romantic pairs on TV. Lili Reinhart, though, thinks they could become something even more notable. In fact, she thinks Bughead is rather Shakespearian.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reinhart commented on the Romeo and Juliet nature of her character's romance. “There is definitely a divide between the north side and the south side of Riverdale and Betty’s on one side and Jughead’s on the other," she said. "You have to choose a side."
No doubt, this will be difficult for Betty and Jughead. "They can’t see each other as much and that causes some Bughead problems that might tear some people’s hearts out," she said. "But there has to be trouble in paradise. This is Riverdale and people die.”
Hopefully, she doesn't mean Jughead or Betty because the internet couldn't handle it. The two characters got together toward the end of Riverdale's first season and viewers celebrated the union in a way that only the internet can – with a ship name, loads of gifs, and fan fiction.
Of course, there's nothing fans love more than when an on-screen couple becomes an off-screen couple as well. While at this point it is just rumors from ardent fans, YouTube compilations of the two actors together, and tabloid write-ups, Bugheads are living for all news related to the possible IRL couple of Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.
Sprouse recently commented rather cryptically on the dating rumors in an interview with Entertainment Weekly explaining that there has been a desire from fans for numerous off-screen pairings adding, "But truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true."
In fact, fans have become so invested in the couple that season 2 newcomer Vanessa Morgan, set to play Toni Topaz, received death threats when spoilers came out that her character could mean trouble for the fan-favorite couple.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has already teased that Bughead are going to have a rough season 2. “It’s almost like every force in the universe is out to pry Bughead apart,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. You know who that sounds a lot like? Why Romeo and Juliet, of course.
It's clear fans are in for a potentially tearjerking season 2, which premieres October 11, 2017.
