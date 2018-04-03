Kaley Cuoco Says Her Ex Husband Ruined Marriage For Her

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has found love with Karl Cook. However, while the TV actress got engaged to the equestrian in December of 2017 (on her birthday, no less!) she wasn't always so sure that she wanted to walk down the aisle again. The reason? According to Cuoco's new interview with Cosmopolitan, the star's ex-husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, "ruined" marriage for her.
Cuoco and Sweeting got married in 2013, and announced their breakup just 21 months later in September of 2015. While the Yes, Norman producer has been candid about her not-so-friendly divorce (she previously told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that she had removed her wedding date tattoo, as well as "everything" that reminded her of her marriage) now she is opening up about how the experience completely shook up her view on tying the knot.
That more cynical outlook on marriage was temporary — thanks, in part, to meeting her now-fiancé, Cook.
"I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again," Cuoco told Cosmopolitan. "My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his."
The actress added that it took a while to find the right match, which she did in Cook.
"I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient," Cuoco told the outlet. "I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."
It certainly seems like things are good between Cook and Cuoco — even if they can't agree on when to start playing Christmas music. Bad breakups suck, but at least this story has quite the happy ending.
