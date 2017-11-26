When Should You Start Playing Christmas Music? Kaley Cuoco & Her Boyfriend Don’t Agree

For some, the perfect time to blast the first "All I Want For Christmas Is You" of the year falls somewhere between the moment you slide the Thanksgiving turkey carcass into the trash and your 4 a.m. Black Friday wakeup call. Other holiday purists insist on holding off all Christmas celebrations until December 1. And there are no doubt plenty of people who would happily go through December without having their ears assaulted by the twinkling of bells or "fa la la la la la la la la" and "pa rum pum pum pum" repeated ad nauseum.
Kaley Cuoco falls into the first camp; according to her latest Instagram Story, she's been cranking up the Christmas carols all weekend. Unfortunately, her boyfriend, equestrian Karl Cook, is not feeling festive right now. We don't want to call him a Grinch, but the pained grimace on his face as his famous girlfriend rocks out to "Deck the Halls," "Feliz Navidad," and "The Twelve Days of Christmas" speaks volumes.
Advertisement
"This is the fifth time it's been on today," Cook moans in Cuoco's video of the latter track. For those keeping track at home, that would make 60 days of Christmas.
According to the Big Bang Theory actress, however, "it's the most wonderful time of the year!" She's been "playing Christmas music since yesterday," she adds, and poor Karl looks like he's one "Jingle Bells" singalong away from starting a Michael Bublé album bonfire.
Well, it's not for everyone. One person's sweet "Silent Night" serenade is another's excruciating torture. There's no shame in not being able to stomach "Santa Baby" — but you should probably invest in some noise-canceling headphones if you plan on leaving the house in the next few weeks.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement