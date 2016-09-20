You could not pay me to marry my ex-boyfriend on television. Even if it were fake, the act of putting on a wedding gown and walking down an aisle would probably give me hives. Luckily for me, I'm not an actress, and I don't date my co-stars. (No judgment!)
On the season premiere of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco married her ex-boyfriend, Johnny Galecki. Or, at the very least, their characters married. The two dated from 2008 to 2010 and kept the relationship from the press. Since the clandestine courtship, the two have opened up about their two-year fling. Their characters, Penny and Leonard, respectively, have been the central romantic plot line since the show's pilot.
These days, Cuoco is dating equestrian Karl Cook, and Galecki is single (according to his recent appearance on Anna Faris Is Unqualified). Cuoco gushed about her new relationship on The Talk, calling him her "horse guy."
Despite their romantic history, Cuoco and Galecki remain friends. Both have spoken up on Instagram to defend their "profound friendship." Which, sure. Fine. Exes can be friends — I won't dispute that.
But wouldn't enacting a marriage, even for pretend, induce a kind of déjà vu? Imagine proclaiming "I do!" to a long-forgotten boyfriend in front of a few friends (and a few cameras). That's the stuff of my worst nightmare. (Well, not my worst.)
