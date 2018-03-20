The Unbelievable True Story Of A 23-Year-Old Game Of Tag Is Now A Movie

Here's how it works: Each May, no matter where they are in the world, these high school pals become a target in a ruthless battle. Gone are the days of innocent shoulder taps on the playground. These guys will wake their friends in the middle of the night, fly across the globe to track them on vacation, and even interrupt each others' weddings to get their revenge. Whoever's the last person tagged at the end of the month remains "It" for the remainder of the year and is tasked with picking up the game the subsequent May.