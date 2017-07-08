Update: Looks like it wasn't an action hero move that broke Jeremy Renner. In a clarification issued to Variety, the actor revealed he actually broke his arms on the set of his new comedy, Tag.
No new information at press time was available to clarify how the accident occured.
If you've seen an Avengers movie, then you know that the crime-fighting superheroes are capable of doing pretty much anything — leaping across buildings and battling robots, for example — without receiving so much as a scratch. Their real world counterparts, however, are not quite as lucky. Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton — a.k.a. Hawkeye — in the franchise, realized just how human he was when he got majorly injured on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.
While Hawkeye may be able to do death-defying stunts with ease, Renner suffered a little bit while attempting some crazy moves. According to Variety, the Hurt Locker actor hurt both his arms while filming the upcoming Avengers movie. Renner joked at a Karlovy Vary Film Festival press conference for his new movie Wind River that he had "broke both [his] arms" while filming the new Marvel flick, before explaining that his injuries weren't quite as serious as that. In reality, he had fractured his right elbow and left wrist.
That's not great, obviously, but Renner is taking it all in stride.
"I’ll heal fast," the actor said at the press conference. "I’m doing everything I can to heal faster."
The star, who recently created his own app for superfans to get all their Renner needs met in one place, added that the next movie he's doing won't be quite as stunt-heavy.
"I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts," added Renner. "It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy."
Renner is likely referring to his new venture, Tag — a film he'll star in with Hannibal Buress and Ed Helms about a group of friends who create an elaborate, nationwide game of tag. Here's hoping that Renner suffers no injuries during filming of that movie — falling down on the playground is no fun.
