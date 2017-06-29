Hannibal Buress Hired A Look-Alike To Walk The Red Carpet For Him

All of us at one point or another have wished we could be in two places at once — but only actor and comedian Hannibal Buress has pulled it off. For the Wednesday night premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 34-year-old, who plays Coach Wilson in the film, put out a plea on Twitter for "a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight," reports Entertainment Weekly (the tweets have since been deleted). And then, he actually sent a look-alike in his place.
Buress promised $500 to the person who, after sending photos to a specific email, would show up at the premiere and pretend to be the comedian. Anyone can see that the imposter, an author, screenwriter, director, and actor named Joe Carroll, is clearly not Buress, but that didn't stop people from interviewing him, or Buress from playing along on his social media.
"I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere," he captioned a picture of Carroll giving an interview. "In theaters July 8th." Actually, it's July 7, but Buress clearly had other things on his mind.
I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr— Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017
The "doppelganger" ended up documenting the whole ordeal over on his own Instagram, and it's clear that being Hannibal Buress is a lot of fun.
"When @hannibalburess hits you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn't make it.... You crash the damn red carpet," he captioned the first post.
"Just crashed the red carpet as @hannibalburess," he added to another post, which featured a selfie at the premiere.
Buress even posted a clip of one of Carroll's interviews from the premiere, still pretending that absolutely nothing was awry.
Is this the beginning of a beautiful friendship for the two actors? Should we expect to see Joe Carroll in the upcoming Spider-Man? Let's not stop at one premiere — these doppelgangers could take over the world.
