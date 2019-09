How To Wear This Season's Plastic Fashion In Real Life

Alternatively, if outerwear is a little too all-in for your liking, sling Urban Outfitter's plastic belt bag across your body for a two-birds-one-stone look. Céline's SS18 plastic shopper – which features the brand's logo and is packed with a brown paper bag inside for an extra tongue-in-cheek touch – is now available to purchase. One of the takeaways from AW18's accessories was that the new way to hold your bag is to fold it in half under your arm, and slip your hand through the handle, as if you were holding a stack of paper, so make sure to do the same with your plastic tote.