Hollywood’s Millennials Are Proof That We’re All Going To Be Fine

It's not that "older" generations of Hollywood can't make change — they were the very people who put together the Time's Up initiative — but that we should look to the youth as a reason to be optimistic that it will actually continue. Millennials and members of generation Z have grown up in a completely different culture; one that's more accepting and equal to begin with. Youth culture actively encourages being "woke," which bodes well for how Hollywood might change once it's made up of a majority of people who never once stood for or accepted sexist conduct. In the words of McDormand, they deserve a doorstop, and they also deserve a round of applause for the amazing things they're going to do to make sure #MeToo never happens again.