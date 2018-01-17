I don't need to tell you that Leslie Jones is a Game Of Thrones superfan. She's done a pretty good job of doing that herself. In fact, her love for the show is so iconic that she once watched an episode with Varys (Conleth Hill) himself during an instalment of the Late Night With Seth Meyers sketch "Game Of Jones."
Jones was back with Meyers in an interview on Tuesday night, and they of course had to talk GOT. That's when the Saturday Night Live performer revealed that she was so mad about the season 7 finale — and the fact that we have to wait until 2019 for new episodes — that she wrote to the showrunners to express her anger.
"Game Of Thrones has announced that they're not coming back until 2019," Meyers said in the interview.
"Bastards...you know, I wrote them so many letters," Jones admitted. "I was like how DARE you LEAVE ME WITH A BLUE DRAGON! HOW DARE YOU!"
She also went on to support a pretty popular fan theory: that Bran is going to warge into Viserion, one of Daenerys three dragons that was killed by the Night King before being resurrected as an undead night walker dragon. Pretty terrifying stuff — but maybe less so if Bran saves the day.
But we have an entire year to ponder this theory, and the many others that seem to surface with each passing day. But hey, perhaps Jones is a pretty convincing letter-writer. If HBO announces a sudden 2018 premiere date, we'll know exactly who to thank.
Watch the full interview below!
