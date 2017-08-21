The theory puts Bran's trip back in time in a whole new context. As fans know, Bran goes back in time to stop the White Walkers — but maybe he was actually the voices that Aerys II Targaryen (aka the Mad King, and Dany's father) heard. You know the whisperings of "Burn it all!" that drove the king, well, mad? The theory suggests that could have been Bran. Maybe Bran goes back further to build the Wall in order to save Westeros — and, maybe, he goes back so far into the past that he accidentally becomes the Night King himself.