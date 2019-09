And finally, perhaps the biggest theory of all: the identity of Azor Ahai . This topic has been hotly debated by book readers for years. The Azor Ahai prophecy comes from the followers of the Lord of Light, R'hllor. It states that Azor Ahai will wield the sword Lightbringer to save everyone from the Long Night. The Targaryens also call this prophecy The Prince That Was Promised. There are multiple candidates for Azor Ahai, but Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is looking most likely. The show may not even choose to pursue this lore at all; George R.R. Martin, the author of the book series, has gone on the record as stating that all prophecies needn't be fulfilled.