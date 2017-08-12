What Is Arya Going To Do With That Dagger?

What is Arya going to do with this thing? Well, she can certainly join the fight against the White Walkers, possibly even using her masking skills to enter their domain and slay them by surprise. But given that Bran can see all of history and the future, it's likely that he already knows what Arya is meant to do with this weapon. There's still names on her kill list, and one of them is living in her home: Littlefinger. Could he be the next victim of the pint-sized assassin? If he dies, chances are no one will be mourning too intensely.