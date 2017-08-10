Seth Meyers Brought Leslie Jones & Varys Together & She Lost Her Mind

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live star and the ultimate Game of Thrones stan, met Varys (Conleth Hill) during an installment of "Game of Jones" — a Late Night With Seth Meyers sketch which features Jones watching the beloved HBO show with host Meyers.
"Varys is like the girlfriend that you don't know if she your homegirl or not," Jones says before Conleth Hill dressed as Varys appeared. "Because one minute she's supporting you, and she's got your back, but then the next minute you hear about some bullshit she said to somebody else about you."
Then, Varys appears, and hysteria ensues. Jones screams and gives him a big hug.
"Are you kidding me?" She hollers. "Oh my God! Ah! Oh my God this is so cool!"
Then, of course, she has to confront what she was saying behind Varys' back. (Who among us, right?)
"What were you saying about me?" the eunuch asks.
"I was just saying that you can't trust your ass," Jones helpfully explains.
Then, the three of them — Varys, Seth Meyers, and Leslie Jones — watch the latter half of episode four of Game of Thrones, called "The Spoils of War."
Among the topics discusses: the pronunciation of Theon Grejoy's name, if the White Walkers are a metaphor for white people, how Bronn (Jerome Flynn) learned how to use the "dragon gun" and whether or not Leslie Jones would soil herself when she died. (Jones asserts that she would probably make a quick bathroom stop before she dies so this wouldn't occur. It sounds like a good plan.)
Luckily, Jones and Varys resolve their differences. She says she loves him even though he's a eunuch — the character is a eunuch — and most importantly, she needs to know who he's supporting in the race for the Iron throne. He won't tell her, but Jones makes the polite request that he makes his intentions clear in the next episode.
Watch the full segment, below.
