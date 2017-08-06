Is There A Leaker Spilling Dany’s Military Secrets On Game Of Thrones?

The theory goes a step further as assumes that Varys as a leaker could be too easy. Instead, it's his army of "little birds" that he bragged so much about in the first season — a group of children who see and hear all and report their findings back to the Spider. The little birds murdered Grand Maester Pycelle at the bidding of creepy Qyburn, could they be spying on Varys, their former master? This would make sense, given that the little birds have proved their loyalty to the Crown. The little birds may also be able to spy easily on Vaarys after having worked with him for so long. It's all very plausible, but it spells disaster for #TeamDragon.