Kourtney is expressing the frustration of so many moms everywhere. Being a famous parent means having your family scrutinised for all to see. It’s good for Kourtney to talk about the pressures of being a working mom and that it’s nothing to be ashamed of! Let mommy-shaming be a thing of the past. In the end, Kourtney decides to go to Egypt. Not only is it a once-in-a-lifetime trip, but Kourtney has an important realisation. Taking time for herself isn’t selfish. In fact, it helps her be more present when she’s with the kids. It’s important for all moms to know that if you’re not 100%, there’s no way you can give your all to someone else. So, relax every once in a while, whether that’s a trip to Egypt or a 99 cent face mask.